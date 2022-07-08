Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,000 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $16,500,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MCAA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
