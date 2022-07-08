Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $250,000 in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,456,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCT stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

