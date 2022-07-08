Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42. 4,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 794.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,668 shares of company stock worth $638,510. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

