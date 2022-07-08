Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Raised to C at TheStreet

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $575,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

