Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $188.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

