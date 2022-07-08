Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

