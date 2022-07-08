Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,416. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

