Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000.

VTI opened at $194.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

