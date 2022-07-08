Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 340 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.40 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.