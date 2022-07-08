Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,046 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

