Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,004 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 3.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.