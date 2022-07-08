Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

