Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

