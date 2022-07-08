Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.