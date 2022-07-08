Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

ETR:BAS opened at €41.30 ($43.02) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.08 ($42.79) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($72.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

