Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 2%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.45). Approximately 86,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 147,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.09. The company has a market capitalization of £88.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,113.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. Sanderson Design Group’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

