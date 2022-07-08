SafeMoon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,069.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3,343% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 3,667.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $83.26 million and $25,069.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00120136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00642552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033625 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

