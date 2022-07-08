Safe Price Reaches $11.21 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $233.55 million and $277,274.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $11.21 or 0.00051534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

