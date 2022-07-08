SAFE DEAL Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $46,173.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00113270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00767316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032792 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,718,866 coins and its circulating supply is 3,691,724 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

