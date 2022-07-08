Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $315.34

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.34 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.55). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 301.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 893,235 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.41. The stock has a market cap of £977.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.22.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

