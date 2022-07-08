Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.39

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 6387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROYMY shares. Peel Hunt lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.84) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.50) to GBX 632 ($7.65) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 575 ($6.96) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

