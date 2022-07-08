Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €630.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($656.25) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($671.88) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($828.13) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($625.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at €505.20 ($526.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €487.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €575.18. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

