Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €78.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($69.48) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR:G24 opened at €54.20 ($56.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.56. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($76.42).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

