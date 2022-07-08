Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 207,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 34,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

