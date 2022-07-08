Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 9,718 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

