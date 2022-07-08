Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 2,250 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $1,366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Pentair by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 446,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 7,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

