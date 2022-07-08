Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,409. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

