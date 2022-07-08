Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $118,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

ENB stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

