Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $199,000 Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.21. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.70. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.47 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

