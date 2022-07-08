Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.25. 1,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $188.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

