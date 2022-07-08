Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

