Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Acquired by True Wind Capital Management L.P.

True Wind Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the quarter. Rover Group comprises 26.8% of True Wind Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. True Wind Capital Management L.P. owned 8.02% of Rover Group worth $83,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.06 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last three months.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

