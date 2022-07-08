Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 58.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 51.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

