Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 75056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

