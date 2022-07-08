Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.05. 208,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,565,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

