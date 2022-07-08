Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $16.28 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $365,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

