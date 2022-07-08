RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.