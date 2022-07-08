RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE OPP opened at $11.25 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.