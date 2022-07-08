Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 387.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.46 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.05 -$65.67 million $0.32 73.60

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70% Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.81%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Crescent Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

