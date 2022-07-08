Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.54 and last traded at 4.54. Approximately 18,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 597,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,162,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $2,728,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.