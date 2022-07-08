Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,932. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

