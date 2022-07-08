Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $231,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

