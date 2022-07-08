Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of F traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 1,121,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,178,836. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

