Reviewing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -37.53% -1,399.02% -51.44% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveOne and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.48, suggesting that its stock price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.77 -$43.91 million ($0.57) -1.89 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne.

Summary

California Beach Restaurants beats LiveOne on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

About California Beach Restaurants (Get Rating)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

