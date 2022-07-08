Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 65.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

