Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (ADS, AZN, BMW, DG, EOAN, EVK, FDX, G1A, HNR1, MTX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 7th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €210.00 ($218.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,800 ($118.67) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €112.00 ($116.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($10.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.00 ($32.29) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $314.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €195.00 ($203.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($250.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €300.00 ($312.50) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($260.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €256.00 ($266.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €95.00 ($98.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($151.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

