Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (ADS, AZN, BMW, DG, EOAN, EVK, FDX, G1A, HNR1, MTX)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 7th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €210.00 ($218.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,800 ($118.67) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €112.00 ($116.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($10.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.00 ($32.29) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $314.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €195.00 ($203.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($250.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €300.00 ($312.50) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($260.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €256.00 ($266.67) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €95.00 ($98.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($151.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($166.67) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

