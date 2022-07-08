Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.30

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.30 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.09 ($0.34). Renold shares last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 31,620 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £63.34 million and a P/E ratio of 933.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.28.
About Renold (LON:RNO)
