renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $214,568.42 and $24.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

