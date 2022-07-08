Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.95. 1,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

Relx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

