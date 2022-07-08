RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 1.5% Higher

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 1,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$62.94 million and a PE ratio of 69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

